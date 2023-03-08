Adam Pope says that Weston McKennie is a “big worry” since it doesn’t appear like he will help Leeds United find a solution to their goal-scoring woes.

Since joining the Whites in January, the USMNT midfielder has appeared to be a reliable presence, but the Yorkshire club are still struggling to add goals.

Leeds have scored only one goal in last three games since Javi Gracia appointment.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet on Monday’s episode, Pope said of the Juventus loanee: “He does some things really well, like the box-to-box thing, I get it, that’s the thing he’s talked about himself as being.

“And he does. He gets up and down well. He crunches into a few [tackles]. And I felt, particularly at Fulham in midweek, you saw the better side of him. He’s starting to be a bit more creative I would say…

“So some aspects of the game, really good. I think there’s a bit of bite there next to [Tyler] Adams, so in the absence of some senior players there’s some leadership there too.

“My worry is are these going to put three or four goals [in] over a season? Are they going to get 10 between them?

“He is someone who’s getting forward, he’s not deep-lying like a [Marc] Roca. And that’s a real worry for me, I just don’t see that in his particular game.” – said Pope