Antonio Conte has admitted that he may get sacked between now and May after his Tottenham side limped out of the Champions League this evening.

Spurs drew 0-0 with AC Milan to lose 1-0 on aggregate over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16 and after the match, Antonio Conte spoke after the match about how he doesn’t know what the future holds for him.

“I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club. My contract expires in June, but they might sack me even before the end of the season, who knows, maybe they are disappointed.”

Spurs were extremely lacklustre tonight against the Italian champions, who will feel that they couldn’t have had a much easier match with Conte’s side getting two shots on target in the whole match, and the manager criticised his side’s toothless edge.

“That is the third game in a row that we were not able to score. I think we can do much better offensively. I speak about the whole team not only those who play in the front half. We can do much better.”

Chelsea are now the only London-based side left in the Champions League this season, as Tottenham fail to give their fans something to cheer about on the European stage.

Spurs will now try and move on from this evening’s disappointment as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday, in what is a must-win game if Conte wants to keep his job.