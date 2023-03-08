“A very good player” – Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to seal transfer raid on London rivals

Arsenal have been advised to seal a transfer raid on London rivals Chelsea for Mason Mason mount if he is available for the right price.

Former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong is a fan of Mount, describing him as a very good player, even if he’s perhaps not quite in the world class bracket.

Mount is currently enduring a difficult season at Chelsea, who have generally been in poor form, but he’s previously put in some top performances for the Blues, as well as for the England national team.

Arsenal could surely benefit from having someone like Mount in their squad, and the 24-year-old might be a realistic option due to heading towards the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

This will inevitably lead to speculation over Mount’s future, and Frimpong has weighed in by advising his old club Arsenal to move for him if a deal can be done for a reasonable fee.

“Mason Mount is a very good player, not world-class, but a good enough player to play for Arsenal,” Frimpong told Betting Sites, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

“He would bolster Arsenal’s squad, if I was in charge of Arsenal, he is the player I would like to bring in. Mount is very young, never injured, very professional and an England international.

“He has not been in great form but neither have Chelsea all season. You don’t win Chelsea player of the year two times in a row if you’re not a good player.

“If the money is too much, then Arsenal would have to walk away, we’re not Manchester City, we can’t spend that much money on one player.”