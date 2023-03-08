Arsenal star emerges as transfer target for Premier League and Ligue 1 clubs

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is facing an uncertain future and latest transfer rumours are seeing him linked with both Brighton and Nice.

Nelson has struggled to play regularly for the Gunners for most of his career at the Emirates Stadium, though he has made quite an impact when he has got on the pitch this season, most notably with his stunning last-minute winning goal against Bournemouth last weekend.

It could be that his impact as a squad player will earn Nelson a new deal, with the Daily Mail recently claiming Arsenal were confident they could get the 23-year-old to commit his future to the club.

Still, a report from CBS Sports claims that Nelson is attracting interest from Brighton and Nice, so these two clubs could offer Nelson the chance to get more guaranteed playing time.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping this talented young academy graduate sticks around for a while longer, but he’s at the point in his career where he’ll need to think seriously about what to do next.

There’s always going to be plenty of competition for places at a club like Arsenal, so Nelson might do well to try a new challenge this summer.