Big boost for Mikel Arteta spotted in Arsenal training ahead of Europa League clash

Arsenal have been given a huge boost to their Premier League and Europa League hopes as summer signing Gabriel Jesus was spotted in training on Wednesday ahead of the Gunners’ Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon. 

The Brazilian was pivotal to Arteta’s side before the World Cup and his five goals and six assists across the 14 matches he has played this season had many thinking Arsenal’s title challenge would fall off a cliff once he got injured in Qatar playing for Brazil.

As a result of that injury, Jesus has not played for the Gunners since their 2-0 win over Wolves back in November which was initially set to rule him out for three months following surgery.

With his comeback looming, Arsenal are still top of the Premier League and despite a few shaky moments, the North London club have done fine without him but the 25-year-old’s return is still a huge boost for the remaining fixtures this campaign.

Last week, Arteta confirmed the player was ‘not far’ from a return and hailed the phenomenal striker for his impact on the squad

‘He’s not very close but he’s not far at all,’ Arteta said via the Daily Mail. ‘He’s feeling better every day and the doctors are confident with the way the injury is evolving. We are in a good place with him, I think.’

That return looks to be even closer this week after being spotted looking sharp in Arsenal training.
