Video: Bjorn Meijer scores one of the goals of the season but it’s a mere consolation in 7-1 aggregate thrashing

Posted by

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Meijer got forward to score an absolute screamer in the Champions League last night, though it was unfortunately a totally meaningless goal in the context of the tie.

Benfica were already 7-0 up on aggregate at this point, but there’s no doubt Meijer produced a moment of sublime quality with the technique on this effort…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Meijer didn’t even celebrate, which is no surprise given the score-line, but what a shame that the 19-year-old couldn’t enjoy this moment more.

This will surely go down as one of the goals of the season in the Champions League, even if it was of no consequence.

More Stories Bjorn Meijer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.