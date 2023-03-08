Video: Bjorn Meijer scores one of the goals of the season but it’s a mere consolation in 7-1 aggregate thrashing

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Meijer got forward to score an absolute screamer in the Champions League last night, though it was unfortunately a totally meaningless goal in the context of the tie.

Benfica were already 7-0 up on aggregate at this point, but there’s no doubt Meijer produced a moment of sublime quality with the technique on this effort…

? Scoring when you're 7-0 down isn't for everyone, but this was unreal from Club Brugge's Bjorn Meijer… ? @btsportfootball | #UCLfi pic.twitter.com/ZEMgwK7wYr — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 8, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Meijer didn’t even celebrate, which is no surprise given the score-line, but what a shame that the 19-year-old couldn’t enjoy this moment more.

This will surely go down as one of the goals of the season in the Champions League, even if it was of no consequence.