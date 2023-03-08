Midfielder Mason Mount is unlikely to stay at Chelsea this summer amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

That is according to FootballTransfers, who reports that the England international’s contract negotiations at Stamford Bridge have proven far more difficult than initially expected.

Mount’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and if the Blues were to sell the 24-year-old, this summer could be their only opportunity.

Amid uncertainty over the midfielder’s future, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move and according to the report, the Blues star is open to a switch to Anfield.

Liverpool are in need of midfielders heading into next season and the English star is a very exciting talent. A transfer would go down well with fans of the Reds, whilst it would be the total opposite for Chelsea supporters.