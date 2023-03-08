Four Crystal Palace players could leave the club on free transfers at the end of this season according to HLTCO’S Dan Cook.

Cook, who runs the Twitter account HLTCO said on the HLTCO podcast on Patreon that Wilfried Zaha could be one of four players to leave Selhurst Park at the end of their contracts this season.

“I could kick the can further down the road and suggest there is going to be a need for a significant rebuild come the summer with Wilfried Zaha likely to be leaving, along with Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald and James McArthur.”

A departure for Zaha could change the fortunes of Palace going forward, with the Ivorian being the Eagles’ star player for the past few seasons as he continues to lead the team in terms of goals this season with 13 in all competitions.

Eberechi Eze is the team’s next highest scorer on five, so the drop-off is absolutely staggering and a Zaha exit would leave Palace at a serious crossroads as to where they would find a source of goals.

Will Zaha stay or go? Palace fans will certainly hope they can keep hold of their main man.