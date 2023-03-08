Declan Rice’s father is reportedly talking to clubs over a move for his son as West Ham brace themselves for his exit this summer.

This is according to a Claret & Hugh exclusive, who say that his father Sean has been involved in talks with a ‘number of clubs’ over a transfer despite no official bids from anyone being reported.

Rice is entering the last 16 months of his contract at the London Stadium, which has alerted the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, all of whom have long-term interest in the player.

The 24-year old has never been far from transfer gossip, with West Ham starting to feel resigned to his exit back in May of last year when he turned down an eight-year contract offer worth £200,00-a-week, so it seems all the more likely that he will move onto bigger things very soon.

Via the BBC, Hammers boss David Moyes said last month that Rice will “blow the British transfer record out of the water” if he does leave the club but with how long Rice has on his contract, the East London outfit may struggle to bring in anything close to what Moyes is demanding.