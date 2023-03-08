Declan Rice is reportedly being considered for the England captaincy by Gareth Southgate after his immense performances for his nation.

This is according to the Athletic, who say that 24-year old Rice is being “earmarked” as a future captain by Southgate, while Hammers manager David Moyes has also suggested that he could see his captain lead his country in the future.

Rice has earned 39 caps for The Three Lions since his debut in 2019 and has been a crucial part of Southgate’s England set-up, shining in midfield alongside both Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips.

The player has rarely missed a game for England when he has been available and hasn’t put a foot wrong when representing his nation, which makes Gareth Southgate’s captaincy consideration for Rice all the more understandable.

However, the young player still has to improve on his off-the-field standards after he was widely criticised for his outburst in the tunnel following West Ham’s Europa League exit last season, but that is just one negative point amid a heap of positives that Rice possesses, so you may well be seeing the England armband on him very soon.