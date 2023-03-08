Xabi Alonso set to help Liverpool sign the next Fernando Torres at the expense of Real Madrid

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, now manager of Bayer Leverkusen, could reportedly be set to help the Reds seal the transfer of Spanish wonderkid Iker Bravo.

The 18-year-old forward looks one of the most exciting prospects coming out of Spanish football at the moment, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

Liverpool have been linked with Bravo by Fichajes, via Liverpool.com, who go on to explain that Leverkusen boss Alonso could do his old club a favour in potential negotiations over this deal.

Bravo has been compared to former LFC striker Fernando Torres, and it would truly be exciting to see another talent like that at Anfield in the near future.

Liverpool fans will just have to hope that their good relations with Alonso can help them in this transfer pursuit.