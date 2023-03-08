Matt Ritchie could leave Newcastle United this summer with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of the season.

Ritchie has made 194 appearances for Newcastle since arriving in 2016 and it now looks like he may be moved on as the new ownership continue to set out their plan for the future, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

The Scottish winger has made just six appearances this season with Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Miguel Almiron all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ritchie is one of five players at Newcastle whose contracts end in June and his lack of game time surely looks like it will lead to his exit from Tyneside.

Ritchie has been a loyal servant to Newcastle over his seven years at the club, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 16/17 and manager Eddie Howe has previously gone on record to say that the player has been a good voice within the dressing room.

“This season, just speaking on behalf of what he’s given the group, even though he may not have played regularly, behind the scenes he’s just been an unbelievable professional. He’s a big voice in the changing room that’s helped unite people.”

Howe will hope Ritchie’s presence in the dressing room can continue to help the Magpies for the rest of the season as they chase European football for the first time since 2012/13.