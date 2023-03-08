AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud could be a good fit for Crystal Palace and would consider a move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Crystal Palace are desperately in need of a number 9 as they struggle for goals this season and O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that he thinks Giroud could be the man for the Eagles.

“I think it would be a move he would consider. If he doesn’t agree a new contract at AC Milan, I’m sure a move back to the Premier League would be right up there among his top priorities.

“Crystal Palace would tick a lot of boxes because I think Giroud, ideally, would prefer to move back to London having lived there and played for Arsenal and Chelsea. Palace would be a good fit for him.”

Despite being 36 years of age, Giroud still possesses a ruthless touch in front of goal, having scored 25 times in 70 games for AC Milan, while he boasts an impressive Premier League record, scoring 144 times across his time at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The forward is also entering the final few months of his £73,000 a-week contract in Milan, a salary that would fit in well with Palace’s current wage structure.

Patrick Vieira’s side have scored 21 league goals this season, the third-lowest total in the top flight, with Odsonne Edouard their highest-scoring striker on three goals.

With their current situation upfront, Palace fans would bite your hand off for a man of Giroud’s quality and experience as they search for some much-needed firepower, so perhaps Vieira might give his countryman a ring in the summer to offer him one last dance in the Premier League.