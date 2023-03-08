Journalist thinks £73k-a-week striker “would consider” Crystal Palace move

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud could be a good fit for Crystal Palace and would consider a move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Crystal Palace are desperately in need of a number 9 as they struggle for goals this season and O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that he thinks Giroud could be the man for the Eagles.

I think it would be a move he would consider. If he doesn’t agree a new contract at AC Milan, I’m sure a move back to the Premier League would be right up there among his top priorities.

Crystal Palace would tick a lot of boxes because I think Giroud, ideally, would prefer to move back to London having lived there and played for Arsenal and Chelsea. Palace would be a good fit for him.”

Despite being 36 years of age, Giroud still possesses a ruthless touch in front of goal, having scored 25 times in 70 games for AC Milan, while he boasts an impressive Premier League record, scoring 144 times across his time at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The forward is also entering the final few months of his £73,000 a-week contract in Milan, a salary that would fit in well with Palace’s current wage structure.

Giroud has plenty of Premier League experience

Patrick Vieira’s side have scored 21 league goals this season, the third-lowest total in the top flight, with Odsonne Edouard their highest-scoring striker on three goals.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristian Romero gets sent off vs AC Milan after very silly tackle
(Video) Gnabry fires Bayern into UCL quarter-finals as Germans beat PSG 3-0 on aggregate
‘He’s joining Liverpool’: Peter Schmeichel says ‘world-class’ target is Anfield bound

With their current situation upfront, Palace fans would bite your hand off for a man of Giroud’s quality and experience as they search for some much-needed firepower, so perhaps Vieira might give his countryman a ring in the summer to offer him one last dance in the Premier League.

 

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.