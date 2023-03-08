Video: New footage shows Jude Bellingham losing his head with aggressive push on Chelsea star

Jude Bellingham is a great player, but he lost his head at the end of yesterday’s game between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

Watch below as the England international for some reason lashed out and pushed Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella in some ugly scenes at Stamford Bridge…

Bellingham then had to be held back as he continued his row with the Spanish defender, who seemed amused by the whole incident, in fairness.

This is not what we want to see from such a top talent, who could well be back playing in the Premier League next season as a host of top clubs battle it out for his signature.

