Jude Bellingham will have watched Liverpool’s 7-0 win with a reassured smile on his face…

Has there ever been a more public and obvious transfer target for Liverpool than Jude Bellingham?

It doesn’t feel like it. In fact, since the start of the 2018 season, the Reds have signed just one senior midfielder on a permanent deal in Thiago, largely because Jurgen Klopp and the transfer team have wanted to wait for the right time to secure the young Englishman.

But with Liverpool toiling in January and looking very unlikely to finish in the top four, it became a concern that by not finishing in the Champions League spots, firstly Liverpool wouldn’t have the necessary finances to sign Bellingham but also that the player himself would be less inclined to sign for a team on the way down…

Klopp’s Reds though are back. They’re the in-form team in the Premier League and have not conceded a goal in five games. The 7-0 victory over Manchester United was historic, iconic and enough to show Bellingham that whatever issues the Reds have had so far, Klopp is here to say and the future is just as exciting as the past.

Young players like Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic are now flourishing and Bellingham would be the jewell in the crown for Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0.

Thierry Henry recently hinted a deal might already be done (CBS Sports), so Reds will be praying the upturn in form continues and the superstar Borussia Dortmund player will be part of Liverpool’s next pursuit of greatness come 23/24.