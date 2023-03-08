Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils tried to sign Timber last summer, and Romano says that Ten Hag remains a “big fan” of the Netherlands international, while he only signed a short-term contract with his current club Ajax in order to pursue his dream of a big European move in the near future.

Timber played under Ten Hag when the Dutch tactician was still in charge of Ajax, and he could well follow Lisandro Martinez and Antony in swapping Amsterdam for Manchester.

United have decent options in defence at the moment, but it could be worth exploring someone like Timber as an upgrade on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who have not played as much this season.

“Erik ten Hag is always been big fan of Jurrien Timber but there’s nothing new or concrete at this stage,” Romano said. “Nothing to report about Manchester United, as of now.

“Ajax don’t even want to speak to clubs about Timber now, so it will be something to see in June – for sure, Timber signed a short contract last year because his dream remains to join another top European club in the future.”

It’s certainly encouraging that Timber seems to be keen on a big move soon, so if MUFC do revive their interest in the 21-year-old they could be in luck.