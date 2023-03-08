Leeds United senior player could be axed by Javi Gracia

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is facing a ‘race against time’ to convince manager Javi Garcia that he deserves a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Leeds Live, who claims the 31-year-old’s future at Elland Road is uncertain following the arrival of Garcia, who succeeded Jesse Marsch last month.

With his current deal set to expire in the summer and having made just two Premier League starts so far this season, Forshaw looks set to leave the Yorkshire club at the end of the campaign unless he can convince Garcia to extend his terms.

