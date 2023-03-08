Liverpool could sell popular star in the summer for £62m in order to fund rebuild

This summer is expected to be a very busy one for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as the German coach looks to turn the Reds’ fortunes around next season with a midfield rebuild. 

The middle of the park has been a weak point for the Merseyside club this campaign and are targeting a major summer move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham along with other midfield stars.

This could get expensive and in order to fund it Football Transfers claim that Liverpool fan favourite Diogo Jota could leave Anfield in the summer as Klopp is now happy with his trio of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

The report claims that Liverpool would demand £62m for the forward during the next transfer window who has seen his career on Merseyside plagued with injuries.

However, the Portugal star is still a very useful player to have and this would be a mistake from Klopp should he allow the former Wolves star to leave.

