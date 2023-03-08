Liverpool join race to sign 27-year-old Serie A star but face competition from Premier League giants

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot as Jurgen Klopp plots a midfield overhaul this summer.

The middle of the park has been a problem area for the Liverpool manager this season and as a result, major changes are expected in the summer with the Merseyside club expected to sign up to three midfielders, reports Football Insider.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and potentially James Milner are all expected to leave Anfield for free at the end of the season as Klopp pursues his main target in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The England international is expected to cost between €100m-€150m, with another central player from a long list also expected, with names such as Moises Caicedo and Matheus Nunes already being linked with a move to Anfield.

Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool
According to Football Insider, a third midfielder that could sign for Liverpool ahead of next season is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. It is believed that the Reds are attracted by the France international’s availability for free as it would leave room for signing the likes of Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo.

However, Liverpool face competition from both Manchester clubs and the 27-year-old is said to want to play in the Champions League next season.

That is not guaranteed for Liverpool and it could affect not only the Rabiot move but all the Reds’ summer plans.

