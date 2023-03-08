Liverpool already have their “next Van Dijk” with wonderkid faster than Mane to save FSG millions in the transfer market

Liverpool have been told they may already have the next Virgil van Dijk on their books in the form of highly-rated young defender Sepp van den Berg.

The 21-year-old looked a terrific prospect when he first joined the Reds in 2019, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t had that many chances to play regularly, having been sent out on loan a few times.

Van den Berg has had spells on loan at Preston and now Schalke, but Liverpool.com state that he could end up being a good option for Jurgen Klopp in the near future.

The Dutchman is starting to show his quality at Schalke, and his terrific pace could make him a great asset in the Liverpool defence.

It can take time for young players to mature, even if they have great natural talent, and we might finally be starting to see Van den Berg develop and gain the experience he needs to come back and make an impact at Anfield.

