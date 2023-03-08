Liverpool youngster Marcelo Pitaluga is reportedly attracting interest from top clubs around Europe.

The 20-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper is said to be on the radar of both AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, according to Football Insider, and one imagines he might do well to think about a move as he looks a long way from being first choice at Anfield any time soon.

Pitaluga may well be a top talent and big prospect for the future, but he faces competition from Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian at Liverpool, so it’s surely worth thinking about trying to make that first-team breakthrough somewhere else.

If Pitaluga does decide to quit Liverpool, it seems he won’t be short of suitors from elsewhere, with Atletico and Milan both big clubs who could be ideal for him to ensure he continues to compete at a high level.

Both Milan and Madrid had scouts watch the player in a recent Under-21s clash against Arsenal.