“Looks frisky” – Journalist praises Spurs star during UCL clash against AC Milan

Despite kick-off being delayed by 10 minutes, Tottenham Hotspur have started Wednesday night’s Champions League at home against AC Milan the better of the two sides.

Looking to retain their advantage following their 1-0 victory during the tie’s first leg, the Premier League side are hoping to keep AC Milan at bay and progress to the prestigious competition’s quarter-finals.

Interestingly, according to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers, one player has stood out the most in the game’s opening 15 minutes.

According to Spiers and some elaborate language, wide-attacker Dejan Kulusevski, who is making his 25th appearance of the season, is ‘looking frisky’.

Obviously, what Spiers means is that the Sweden international is looking fired up and has so far arguably been the Lilywhites’ biggest threat on goal.

If Kulusevski can bag a goal or register an assist tonight it’ll be his ninth direct contribution of the season.

