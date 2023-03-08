Leeds United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks and they have chosen to appoint Javi Gracia as their new manager on a short-term contract.

The Premier League side have been linked with the Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo as well.

Gallardo has made a name for himself at River Plate and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League. Apparently, Southampton are keeping tabs on the Argentine manager as well.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has now heaped praise on the Argentine manager and revealed that he is ready to manage in the Premier League. He also added that Gallardo played a key role in his career.

“Marcelo helped me a lot. I arrived when I was 18 years old from (a spell at) Real Madrid. In 2019 I didn’t play a lot because there were a lot of players,” Alvarez said. “He helped me a lot both as a player and as a person. He doesn’t just give football advice.” “Yes, obviously Gallardo is ready to lead in Europe. He proved that in all the years he was at River. I don’t know what will cross his mind, but it would be a nice challenge and we all want to see that.”

The Argentine is clearly someone with a big reputation and it remains to be seen whether Leeds or Southampton are prepared to appoint him as their manager in the coming months.

Leads will be hoping to secure their place in the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether Gracia can help guide them to safety.