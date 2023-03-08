Man United will move for one of Europe’s hottest talents this summer but will have to pay €100m

Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos is a name that has caught the attention of many across Europe with his performances this season and Man United will make a move for the 21-year-old in the summer.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the Manchester club tried to sign Ramos in January, but Benfica were not entertaining any negotiations as they would not sell the Portuguese star mid-season.

The 21-year-old has a contract in Portugal until 2026 and Benfica’s intention is to renew his deal, according to the report.

However, if Ramos decides he wants to leave Benfica in the summer, the Portuguese giants may be forced to sell and they will entertain it once they receive at least €100m for the talented star.

Man United are in desperate need of a striker and Ramos has been in fine form this season. The 21-year-old has scored 23 goals and assisted a further nine across 34 matches for Benfica and shun in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Portugal international is a star for now and the future, and in the long run €100m could be a worthwhile investment from what the Benfica star has shown so far in his career.