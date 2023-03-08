Former PL ref calls for Man United star Bruno Fernandes to be BANNED following ref shove

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has called for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to be banned after he shoved a linesman during the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Portugal international did not have his finest hour at Anfield on Sunday, looking petulant and stroppy throughout the game, which was, admittedly, an absolute nightmare for the Red Devils.

Still, there can be no excuse for what Fernandes did, and Hackett thinks the Man Utd midfielder needs to feel the full force of the law for the incident.