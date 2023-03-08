Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing on an extension of Diogo Dalot’s contract with the Portuguese impressing this season.

The right-back’s contract at Old Trafford was due to end this season, but the club triggered the option to extend his deal by one year back in December, and now it looks like they want to tie Dalot down to a further long-term deal.

This is according to Talksport, who say that the 23-year old has become one of Erik ten Hag’s key men this season as he continues to show his quality over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The reports of interest elsewhere come from the Sun, who report that Barcelona and Real Madrid were eyeing Dalot had he not come close to agreeing to a stay in Manchester.

Dalot has made 30 appearances for United this season, already equalling his tally for the whole of last season, and speaking in January, the defender admitted that he was more than happy at the club.

“We are in a position to say that we are negotiating and seeing how both parties will benefit. It is no secret that I am happy to be here, so we will see how things go.”

United fans will hope the club can come to an agreement with Dalot as the team continue to prove that they can challenge for the major honours once again.