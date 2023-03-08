Manchester United eyeing £90m transfer and won’t be put off despite recent development

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, as well as a number of other top clubs.

The Ecuador international has been superb in his time in the Premier League, and would clearly make a great fit for Man Utd due to their current issues in midfield.

The Red Devils have been overly reliant on an ageing Casemiro this season, while Caicedo would also be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Football Insider name United as being alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in tracking Caicedo ahead of the summer, with Brighton supposedly set to ask for as much as £90million for the 21-year-old, while these clubs won’t be put off by the fact that he recently signed a new contract with the Seagulls.

United look to be making good progress under Erik ten Hag, though their 7-0 defeat at Liverpool at the weekend will serve as a real wake-up call.

A talent like Caicedo could be ideal to help take the club forwards, even if it would be a significant investment, and a potential bidding war with other big Premier League sides.