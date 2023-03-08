Newcastle one of five Premier League clubs interested in Arsenal defender

Newcastle United are one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Scotland international has some concerns over his lack of playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

Following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer, Tierney, 25, has started just four Premier League games all season.

Understandably eager to get back into first-team contention, although he is unlikely to push for a move, with multiple clubs all interested in signing him, the 25-year-old will obviously not find opportunities hard to come by.

Alongside Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa, West Ham and Leicester City are all believed to be monitoring the Arsenal man’s situation.

Championship side and promotion-hopefuls Burnley are another side credited with an interest.

Since joining the Gunners from Celtic in 2019, Tierney, who has three years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 113 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.