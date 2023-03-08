Newcastle United reportedly made inquiries about Leeds United defender Robin Koch, according to German outlet Sport1.

Koch has been a consistent performer this season under Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, missing just one Premier League game. Following the 1-0 victory over Southampton, the 26-year-old has already got special plaudits from new Whites head coach.

But a potential relegation for Leeds United has made other clubs interested in Koch, including clubs from Bundesliga.

With Newcastle’s owners worth $320 billion, Leeds may be aiming to receive more than the initial $11.5 million they spent back in 2020 for him. The player already appears eager to move on to the next phase of his career.