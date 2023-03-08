“Nobody is perfect” – Man United star defends Bruno Fernandes following meltdown at Anfield

Man United star Bruno Fernandes was heavily criticised by pundits and the media following his behaviour at Anfield but Marcus Rashford has come out to defend his vice-captain.

The Manchester club were hammered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and it was clear to see that Fernandes had lost his head in the midst of the scoreline running up.

The Portugal international was consistently moaning, waving his hands at his teammates, diving, and was even spotted pushing an official. The midfielder’s attitude throughout the match has brought on heavy criticism in the aftermath of the 7-0 defeat with some even wanting him removed as Man United’s vice-captain.

However, speaking ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Real Betis on Thursday, Marcus Rashford has leapt to the defence of Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford defends Man United teammate Bruno Fernandes

“I love playing with Bruno as you can imagine. For a forward like me he is the perfect player to play with,” Rashford said via the Daily Mail.

“He has been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain and he has helped other players become good leaders.

” I don’t have one bad thing to say about Bruno. Nobody is perfect, sometimes you want to win so bad you do things that are a little bit out of character.

“We support him because he is a fantastic player. We wouldn’t be in this position without him.”