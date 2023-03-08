Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping an eye on Sven Botman with the French champions long-term admirers of the Dutchman.

This is according to i News, whose interest in Botman dates back to his Lille days before Newcastle signed him, with PSG sporting director Luis Campos of the belief that the Dutchman can become one of the best central defenders in Europe.

Botman’s debut season in the Premier League has been mightily impressive as he has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, featuring in all but two of the Magpies’ league matches.

i News report that PSG are still keen on the Dutchman despite him having only just arrived on Tyneside, with the Parisians knowing they are able to offer the 23-year-old a guarantee of Champions League football.

However, with Newcastle finding themselves four points off fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand on the latter, Botman may well be content on remaining in England for the long-term and fighting for European football under Eddie Howe, as the club begin building towards a new era under their new owners.