Liverpool want to sign Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio as they look for a player who has the ability to play in the number 10 position.

This comes from Football Transfers, who report that Asensio has caught the eye of the Reds, with the Spaniard a free agent at the end of this season.

They also state that Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders is a big fan of the winger, with the Dutchman keen to incorporate the player into a “dual No.10 system“.

Asensio is said to be seen as a replacement for Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who announced last week that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after eight years on Merseyside.

Asensio has reportedly rejected Real Madrid’s latest contract offer according to Spanish outlet Marca, with it looking ever more likely that he will leave the Spanish giants after seven years at the club, for whom he has made over 260 appearances.