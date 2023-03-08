Marcus Rashford has rubbished “nonsense” suggestions that Man United gave up during Sunday’s humiliating 7-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag’s side were embarrassed during the second half at Anfield and it was visible that some of the Red Devils’ stars looked overwhelmed by what was happening to them.

It looked as if the Man United players had downed tools at one stage and that was suggested by many pundits in the aftermath of the heavy defeat.

However, Rashford has claimed that was not the case and has defended his teammates in the build-up to United’s Europa League clash with Real Betis on Thursday.

“We didn’t give up – that’s nonsense,” Rashford said. “We were unorganised, yeah. Communication was bad, yeah, that’s why we conceded the goals.

“But it comes down to the fact I believe that everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the principles in and out of possession too much.

“I felt like the forwards were trying to press as just the forwards unit – we weren’t connected with the midfield. Then the same with the midfield and defence.

“We were trying to get a grip of the game when it was 2-0 and 3-0. We were talking but I don’t think we were really in agreement of what to do.

“Listen, it’s happened and the only thing we can do is learn from it and move on.

“So, I’m happy and grateful that we have another game quickly because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us.”