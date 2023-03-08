Three Premier League giants monitoring Nottingham Forest star ahead of the summer

Brennan Johnson is a young star impressing in the Premier League this season and the 21-year-old is being monitored by Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the trio of Premier League giants are all interested in the forward and that Nottingham Forest would be willing to let him go in the summer should a suitable offer arrive.

What that offer could be is still unknown as the Welsh star has a contract at the City Ground until 2016, therefore, it could be a rather large fee to lure him away from Forest.

All three Premier League giants are well-stocked in their forward areas but it looks like Arsenal could be the team that needs him most.

Johnson is having a fine debut season in the Premier League where he has scored seven goals and assisted a further two across Forest’s 25 matches and that follows an impressive campaign in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old still has a lot of development to do and could be a great backup for the forwards in any of the three aforementioned teams, where he will also learn from some of the world’s best players.