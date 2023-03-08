Tottenham among several English clubs in the race for Premier League defender

Tottenham are one of several English clubs plotting a potential summer move for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

The North London club have been in the market for a left-sided centre-back for a while and temporarily addressed the issue during the last summer window, when they brought in Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

The French defender has failed to impress in a Spurs shirt this season and according to Football Insider, Tottenham plan to fill the role with a permanent signing who they can develop going forward.

Salisu is one of the players on Tottenham’s shortlist but there are several other Premier League clubs interested according to the report – which includes Newcastle.

Salisu has less than 18 months remaining on his Southampton contract and no talks have yet been held over a renewal at St.Mary’s. The Saints are also under threat of relegation and therefore, could be forced to sell some of their stars if they go down to the Championship.

How much the 23-year-old will cost his suitors is unknown, but the potential of a bargain could be on the horizon for an English club.