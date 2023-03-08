Former Tottenham manager wants to return to replace Antonio Conte

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to return to the club this summer if Antonio Conte leaves as expected.

It seems Conte’s future is increasingly in doubt, with the Italian tactician described as being homesick in a report from the Times.

The report goes on to claim that Pochettino would be keen on a second stint in charge of Spurs, though it might not be entirely straightforward due to the presence of Fabio Paratici.

According to the Times, Paratici may favour working with a manager more tactically similar to Conte, and Pochettino would represent a step away from that, which could lead to a power struggle within the north London club.

Pochettino could also be one name considered by Real Madrid if they decide to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti this summer, according to the report, but one imagines he’d be better suited to a job like Tottenham.

The Argentine struggled in his spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, and seems more like the kind of manager who would relish an environment like Spurs, who don’t have the kind of big names and egos and expectations of the likes of PSG and Real Madrid.