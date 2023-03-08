Video: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt denies PSG with sensational goal-line clearance

Paris Saint-Germain will be wondering how they are not ahead in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena after Matthijs de Ligt denied the French club with a sensational goal-line clearance. 

PSG need to score a goal after losing the first leg 1-0 and have just been the better of the two teams in the first half.

The Ligue 1 champions created the best chance in the match after pouncing on a Sommer mistake. The veteran goalkeeper was caught trying to play the ball out but Vitinha failed to convert the chance as De Ligt produced a sensational block to deny the midfielder.

The block could prove crucial in the grand scheme of things and it would be an impressive way to send his side through.

