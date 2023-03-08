Video: Cristian Romero gets sent off vs AC Milan after very silly tackle

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero was sent off in the Premier League club’s last 16 Champions League clash with AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Antonio Conte’s side were knocked out of the competition having drawn the match 0-0 having needed a goal to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and the search for that goal was made harder after Romero got himself sent off.

The Argentina international picked up a yellow in the first half and was then sent off in minute 78 after taking out Theo Hernandez with a silly tackle.

