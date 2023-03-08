(Video) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fires Bayern Munich into lead vs PSG

Bayern Munich have taken the lead during tonight’s Champions League knockout second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Following their 1-0 away victory in the tie’s first fixture last month, the German outfit, who are back playing on home soil tonight, have doubled their advantage overall.

Off the back of some collective high pressing from the Bavarians, striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting managed to slot home a close-range pass from teammate Leon Goretzka.

Check out the moment the Cameroon international netted after 61 minutes below.

Surely there is no way back for the Ligue 1 giants now?

