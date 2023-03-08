(Video) Erik Ten Hag responds to Bruno Fernandes criticism following Liverpool thrashing

Erik Ten Hag has responded to the criticism that Bruno Fernandes received following Manchester United’s recent 7-0 thumping against rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils travelled to Anfield on Sunday for a blockbuster Premier League tie and not only had the chance to damage their rivals’ Champions League qualification hopes but could have also closed the gaps on league leaders Arsenal to 11 points while also retaining their game-in-hand.

However, despite being in great form, United suffered their worst defeat in 91 years after being trounced 7-0.

Although none of the Red Devils’ team covered themselves in glory, midfielder Fernandes came in for the most criticism following an abysmal display that saw the Portuguese playmaker visibly frustrated throughout the entire game.

Speculation he could be stripped of the side’s captaincy was quick to mount but Ten Hag, who spoke to reporters ahead of the team’s Europa League Last 16 first-leg against Real Betis tomorrow, has been quick to quash any suggestions he will remove the armband from Fernandes.