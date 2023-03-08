(Video) Gnabry fires Bayern into UCL quarter-finals as Germans beat PSG 3-0 on aggregate

Bayern Munich have knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League at the Round of Last 16 stage.

The Bundesliga giants have beaten Lionel Messi and co. 3-0 on aggregate after winning last month’s away tie 1-0 and following it up with a convincing 2-0 victory in tonight’s return leg.

Helping to book the team’s place in the prestigious competition’s last eight, attacker Serge Gnabry scored the game’s second goal and added to striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s earlier strike.

More European heartache for the Parisians.

