Bayern Munich have knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League at the Round of Last 16 stage.

The Bundesliga giants have beaten Lionel Messi and co. 3-0 on aggregate after winning last month’s away tie 1-0 and following it up with a convincing 2-0 victory in tonight’s return leg.

Helping to book the team’s place in the prestigious competition’s last eight, attacker Serge Gnabry scored the game’s second goal and added to striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s earlier strike.

The nail in the coffin ?? Gnabry sealed PSG’s fate with this clinical finish ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/reEUo5zALu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2023

“Opening PSG up like a fresh fish.” João Cancelo finds Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich put PSG to the sword. ?? pic.twitter.com/LsTC7ujow0 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 8, 2023

More European heartache for the Parisians.