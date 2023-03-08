Video: The last-minute Harry Kane chance that nearly saved Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night at the hands of AC Milan but Harry Kane nearly saved the Premier League side in the last minute of the match. 

Antonio Conte’s side needed to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg but failed to do so on a very disappointing night for the North London club as Spurs failed to create clear-cut chances.

Tottenham only had two shots on target all night and one of them was a last-minute header from Kane, which nearly saved his side from an exit but it wasn’t to be as Mike Maignan made a great save.

