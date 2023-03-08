Young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear will be released by West Ham this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old’s contraft with the Irons expires at the end of the current campaign, and they do not have any plans to extend it.

The Hammers have informed Kinnear that he is free to sign with another team before the summer.

The teenage goalkeeper could end up playing for Falkirk, who acquired Kinnear on loan during the January transfer window.

While on loan to the Scottish club, they were huge fans of his talent and are eager to sign him permanently once he becomes a free agent.

Kinnear has played three League One games for Falkirk and has impressed recently, keeping two clean sheets in the last three games for the club.