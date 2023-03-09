Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton attacker Che Adams.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 26-year-old could leave Southampton at the end of the season if the Saints are relegated.

Apparently, Everton and Lees are hoping to sign the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Southampton are currently fighting for their survival and they will be hoping to preserve their status as a Premier League club. They will have to improve immensely in the coming weeks if they want to beat the drop this season.

Adams has 9 goals and 3 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Everton who are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not been at his best this season and summer signing Neal Maupay has failed to hit the ground running.

Sean Dyche must look to invest in a quality striker at the end of the season and Adams could be available for a reasonable price. That is 26-year-old will have just 12 months left on his deal at Southampton in the summer and the Saints could be under pressure to cash in on him.

They will not want to lose the striker on a free transfer in 2024 and it makes sense to sell him in the coming months if he does not sign an extension with them.

Meanwhile, Leeds could use another goal scorer as well especially with Patrick Bamford failing to find the back of the net consistently. Adams has considerable Premier League experience and he could make an immediate impact at Everton or Leeds United next season.