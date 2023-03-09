Chelsea leading Arsenal in the chase for talented young forward

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Birmingham City attacker Trevan Sanusi.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 15-year-old forward has rejected offers from a number of Championship clubs and he is looking to leave Birmingham City at the end end of the season.

The forward turns 16 next month and clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation. Sanusi is regarded as a prodigious young talent and he could develop into a quality player in future.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are hoping to add to the pool of young talent at the club and the 15-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

Arsenal have a proven track record of improving talented young players and the opportunity to join the north London club could be an attractive proposition for the youngster.

Similarly, Chelsea have one of the best academies in English football and they have managed to produce a number of talented young players over the last few seasons.

Sanusi will fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential at the two London clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Apparently, Chelsea are currently in pole position to secure his services.

Joining either of the two Premier League clubs would be a major step up in the player’s career and managers like Mikel Arteta and Graham Potter could help him develop as a footballer and fulfil his tremendous potential.