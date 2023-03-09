Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Real Madrid links

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to surprise recent links with the Real Madrid manager’s job.

The Spanish tactician is doing terrific work at Arsenal, taking the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have not been quite as convincing this season, and we know their managers don’t tend to last long if things aren’t going perfectly, even a big name and serial winner like Carlo Ancelotti.

Still, it seems Arteta is not interested in discussing the prospect of leaving his current job at the Emirates Stadium…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea & Tottenham transfer target is being scouted by many clubs
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies West Ham star’s transfer links with AC Milan
Newcastle linked with a move for 21-goal star at the end of the season

Arteta is proving himself to be one of the most impressive young coaches in world football and Arsenal will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of him.

If he continues to impress, however, it’s easy to imagine big names like Madrid coming in for him at some point.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.