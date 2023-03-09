Exclusive: Arsenal convinced they’ve sealed “excellent deal” but still want another signing for key position

Arsenal are convinced they got an “excellent deal” with the January signing of Jorginho from Chelsea, but Fabrizio Romano says they still want another midfielder this summer.

The Gunners needed to bring in more depth in that area of the pitch, and Jorginho looks like a smart option as a relatively short-term deal, though Romano has also written about the tremendous impact he’s having at the Emirates Stadium in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Jorginho has started well for Arsenal since joining, and Romano also says that the experienced Italy international is having an important effect off the pitch as well as on it.

The 31-year-old has a trophy haul that would make some of the very best players ever envious, having won the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Chelsea, as well as the European Championships at international level.

That could end up being crucial for Arsenal as their relatively young squad continue to chase the Premier League title this season.

Still, despite Jorginho’s positive impact, Romano thinks Mikel Arteta’s side will look for another signing in that area of the pitch in the summer.

“Arsenal are very happy with Jorginho, on the pitch but also in the dressing room he had great impact and they’re very happy with him,” Romano said.

“I still believe that Arsenal want a new midfielder in the summer to help Mikel Arteta if they find the right opportunity, but Jorginho is a permanent signing and they’re convinced it was an excellent deal.”