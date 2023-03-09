Arsenal midfield overhaul is transfer priority for Mikel Arteta as he builds for the future

Arsenal could try to sign more than one midfielder this summer as Mikel Arteta looks for younger players to come in and provide more long-term alternatives to the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

The Gunners are enjoying a superb season under Arteta, with one of the Premier League’s youngest squads currently sitting five points clear at the top of the table and dreaming of a first title in 19 years.

However, while the defence and attack are full of players in their early to mid 20s, and either at their peak years or approaching them soon, there is something of an imbalance as Xhaka, Partey and Jorginho are aged 30, 29, and 31, respectively. Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga also don’t look like being key members of the squad any time soon.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal pushed hard to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the January transfer window, though they remain very happy to have signed an experienced figure like Jorginho on the cheap.

Still, while an old head with the experience of winning major trophies will be useful for Arteta’s side in the weeks and months ahead, the Gunners will also be thinking more long-term, and want to look again at younger midfielders in the summer.

Declan Rice is in Arsenal’s sights and CaughtOffside understands they’re currently viewed as favourites for the West Ham midfielder’s signature, even if no talks have taken place with the Hammers just yet.

Martin Zubimendi was also looked at in January and will be a priority again in the summer as he never turned the club down, but preferred to wait until the end of the season before leaving Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga was also considered as a loan target in January, though he was not available at the time, and he’ll be another player the north London giants will continue to monitor.

There is no truth to links with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who will likely command a huge fee, and with Arteta already having Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and potentially the returning loanee Folarin Balogun to choose from up front.

The bulk of Arsenal’s budget will go on strengthening in midfield, and in Rice and Zubimendi they could bring in two long-term options that they need without spending a fortune, with West Ham resigned to letting Rice go as he won’t sign a new contract, while Zubimendi has an affordable €60m release clause at Real Sociedad.

Depending on funds and on the opportunities that arise in the market, a new winger also remains an area Arsenal could look at strengthening, CaughtOffside understands, with Arteta remaining a big fan of Barcelona’s Raphinha after trying to sign him from Leeds last summer, while Edu even explored a deal again in January.

It’s also well established that Arsenal were prepared to invest big money in Mykhaylo Mudryk before he joined Chelsea, so the club will again be prepared to move if the right target becomes available for the right price, though sources have denied recent links with Raheem Sterling.