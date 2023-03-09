Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the experienced Spanish defender Inigo Martinez.

According to a report from Eldesmarque, the 31-year-old defender will be a free agent at the end of the season and the likes of Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa are chasing him

The Athletic Club Bilbao defender could prove to be a solid acquisition on a free transfer, and it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery can fend off the competition from other clubs and secure his services.

It is no secret that Aston Villa will have to add more quality at the back and Inigo Martinez could prove to be an upgrade on players like Tyrone Mings. Apart from this quality as a defender, he can play as a centre bank as well as a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus.

The West Midlands club will have to tighten up at the back if they want to climb further up the table and challenge for European qualification in the coming seasons.

Martinez has the experience and quality to thrive in English football and he would be a superb addition for a bargain. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a coup for Villa.

The 31-year-old has already proven his qualities in the Spanish league and he could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to Aston villa could be a tempting proposition for him and the Premier League side can certainly offer him a lucrative contract as well.

That said, they will not be able to offer him European football like some of his other suitors.