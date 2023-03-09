Arsenal are being joined by Spanish giants Barcelona in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach’s French striker Marcus Thuram.

Thuram, who is the son of former defender Lilian Thuram, is a free agent at the end of this season and Barcelona are the latest name to throw their name in the hat for the player’s signature according to the Sun.

The Catalans currently have Robert Lewandowski as their only recognised out-and-out No.9, so Thuram would be the perfect signing for them, while he also has the ability to play out wide. They also say that the Frenchman may replace Ansu Fati and/or Ferran Torres should they depart the Camp Nou this summer.

For Arsenal, Thuram would add good depth to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, further strengthening their forward line in a summer where they may be the Premer League champions.

With the 25-year old running down his contract in Germany, you would expect more teams to enquire about his services, so watch this space come the end of the season.